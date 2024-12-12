Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DPP declines to prosecute garda in Rebecca Browne case


The Garda involved in the death of a 21-year-old girl from Derry will not be prosecuted.

On May 21st 2023, Rebecca Browne was struck by a garda car in Ludden, Buncrana.

Madden & Finucane Solicitors, representing the family of Rebecca Browne, were informed yesterday by a representative of the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission that the Director of Public Prosecutions in Dublin has decided not to prosecute the Garda officer responsible for her death.

In a statement, Conor Moylan of the legal firm said the decision is outrageous and that Rebecca’s family, devastated by the decision, have been let down by the Irish State. He added that the Browne family was not consulted regarding the decision.

Full written reasons, together with all documents, consultation notes, expert opinions and reports, and memoranda have been requested by Madden & Finucane Solicitors. They say it is now their intention to challenge the decision with a Judicial Review.

12 December 2024
News

Main Evening News, Farming News, Sport and Obituaries – Thursday December 12th

12 December 2024
Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford
News

Donegal County Council pass Budget 2025

12 December 2024
Rebecca Browne
News

DPP declines to prosecute garda in Rebecca Browne case

12 December 2024
Budget 2025
News

Donegal County Council set to pass budget at third time of asking

12 December 2024
