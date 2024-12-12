DPP declines to prosecute garda in Rebecca Browne case



The Garda involved in the death of a 21-year-old girl from Derry will not be prosecuted.

On May 21st 2023, Rebecca Browne was struck by a garda car in Ludden, Buncrana.

Madden & Finucane Solicitors, representing the family of Rebecca Browne, were informed yesterday by a representative of the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission that the Director of Public Prosecutions in Dublin has decided not to prosecute the Garda officer responsible for her death.

In a statement, Conor Moylan of the legal firm said the decision is outrageous and that Rebecca’s family, devastated by the decision, have been let down by the Irish State. He added that the Browne family was not consulted regarding the decision.

Full written reasons, together with all documents, consultation notes, expert opinions and reports, and memoranda have been requested by Madden & Finucane Solicitors. They say it is now their intention to challenge the decision with a Judicial Review.