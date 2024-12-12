Fishing groups say EU quota agreements “probably as good as we could hope for”

Fishing groups say agreements on EU fishing quotas for next year were “probably as good as we could hope for”.

European Fisheries Ministers reached agreement after prolonged negotiations on opportunities for Irish and EU fishers in the early hours of yesterday morning.

While the overall quota is up 4 per cent, two of the most popular products, mackerel and prawns, will be down 16 per cent and 13 per cent respectively.

Aodh O’Donnell of the Irish Fish Producers Organisation says Ireland’s fishing industry is being punished for the mistakes of others: