A meeting to discuss the Donegal County Council Draft Budget for 2025 is to enter its third session today.

An increase in commercial rates to 4.47% has become a roadblock to members reaching an agreement.

A number of private meetings have taken place between the executive and elected member groups since the initial meeting date, Monday the 4th of December.

Cathaoirleach of the Council, Cllr Niamh Kennedy previously told Highland Radio News that she’s hopeful there will be ‘white smoke’ today.