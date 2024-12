A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of school boy Kyran Durnin.

The little boy from Dundalk in Louth was reported missing in August of this year, but Gardaí believe he was killed in 2022.

The man, who was detained today, is being questioned at a Garda Station in the east of the country.

Investigating Gardaí have also started searches at two houses in Drogheda.