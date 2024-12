Downings Ladies will make history on Sunday as they line out in the club’s first ever All Ireland Final.

Na Dunaibh will travel to Parnell Park to take on Mungret St. Pauls in Sunday All Ireland Junior Club decider.

Highland’s Mark Gallagher was joined in studio by manager Barney Curran and experienced played Shannon McGroddy in the lead up to the contest.

McGroddy said the preparation for Sunday’s game is “the stuff of dreams”…