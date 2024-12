Gardai say two new Static Speed Safety Camera systems which have been installed in Mayo and Galway are going live tomorrow.

One is located at Ballinsmaula on the N17, north west of Claremorris, while in Galway, the new camera is located on N59 between Galway City and Moycullen.

Earlier this year, gardai announced nine new static cameras across the country.

Four of those have now been installed, with five still pending, including one on the N14 Letterkenny to Lifford Road.