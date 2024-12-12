Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty calls on the Government pull out of the latest public construction contract with BAM. Liam O’Dwyer, Red Cross Advisor, invites applications for the Creeslough Community Grant Scheme:

Dannielle Bonner of the Women’s Collective Ireland – Donegal organization invites women to have their say on issues they face, we chat to the Inish Theatre Group who have recorded a version of Do they know its Christmas and MEP Luke Ming Flannagan discusses the EU/ Mercosur deal:

We hear about the Ohana zero suicide training, which everyone is encouraged to take, Ammar (originally from Syria) discusses the fall of Bashar al-Assad and we get the KFOs reaction to the news agreement of fishing quotas: 

Driving Speed
RSA drive up costs in fee increase announcement

12 December 2024
bank card shopping spending
23rd expected to be busiest spending day this month

12 December 2024
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
Water outage notice for Loughanure

12 December 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 December 2024
