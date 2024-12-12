Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
RSA drive up costs in fee increase announcement

The price of a driver licence and learner permit are set to increase by €10.

They’ll rise to €65 and €45, respectively, under changes announced by the Road Safety Authority, which will take effect from January 1st.

The cost of an NCT will also increase by €5, while a re-test will rise by €12 euro.

The RSA says these are the first changes to the cost of services since 2012.

The following fee adjustments will take effect from January 1, 2025:

  • Driving Licence: Increase from €55 to €65
  • Learner Permit: Increase from €35 to €45
  • Full Test under the National Car Test: Increase from €55 to €60
  • Retest under the National Car Test: Increase from €28 to €40
  • Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness Test: 15% increase in the pre-VAT cost
