Taoiseach says it’s important to get new Government in place for January

The Taoiseach says it’s important to get a new government in place for January.

Simon Harris says negotiating teams will continue to meet over the coming days, in the hope of agreeing a serious policy framework within the next few weeks.

Meanwhile the Social Democrats are expected to announce whether or not the party will continue with government formation talks.

The party had separate discussions yesterday with the leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fail and speaking outside government buildings afterwards, deputy leader Cian O’Callaghan, said a collective decision would be made at the party’s parliamentary party meeting this afternoon.

The Fine Gael and Fianna Fail government negotiating teams said they had their own ‘positive and constructive’ talks yesterday and in a brief joint statement, the parties said they’d be meeting again over the coming days, as they continue to discuss a programme for government.