Levelling and resurfacing works need to be carried out on the Mountain Road to make it safer.

That’s according to Cllr Ali Farren, who says it is a hotspot for collisions and it has been for quite a while.

As it stands the road is not on any road improvement plans with Donegal County Council.

A video of a near miss on the road has been circulating online.

Cllr Farren added that there are several blind spots on the road that are a tragedy waiting to happen: