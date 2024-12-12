Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Score – 12/12/24

On the final Score programme of the year…

It is of course a huge weekend for Downings Ladies as they set off for Dublin to play in the All Ireland Junior Ladies Final on Sunday – we’re joined in studio by Shannon McGroddy and manager Barney Curran.

We’ll also speak to both the Donegal Junior League and Inishowen Football League camps ahead of their clash in the Oscar Traynor trophy this weekend. – we get the thoughts of Donegal manager Eamonn Sheridan and Inishowen captain Peter Doherty.

Plus, we hear from Donegal GAA Chairperson Mary Coughlan, new Secretary Mary Kelly and lots more from last night’s Donegal GAA Convention…

Top Stories

Audio, News, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Farming News, Sport and Obituaries – Thursday December 12th

12 December 2024
Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford
Top Stories, Audio, News

Donegal County Council pass Budget 2025

12 December 2024
Rebecca Browne
Top Stories, News

DPP declines to prosecute garda in Rebecca Browne case

12 December 2024
Budget 2025
Top Stories, News

Donegal County Council set to pass budget at third time of asking

12 December 2024
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

