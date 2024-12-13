Last day to submit tenders for roundabout sponsorship



Local businesses have until 4 pm this afternoon to submit their tenders for the sponsorship of prominent roundabouts in Letterkenny.

The idea is the sponsor will have the opportunity to showcase their brand to the traffic that passes through daily.

The sponsorship period will run from February 2025 to January 2026.

The terms include that the sponsorship is for the entire roundabout, signs cannot contain any directional information and are of various sizes depending on the roundabout.

Tenders can be applied by up to two companies.

Single tendering companies must complete Sections 2 and 4 of the tender document, while joint bid companies must complete Sections 2, 3, and 4, detailing the proposed signage breakdown for each partner.

Those interested can find more information and tender documents on the Donegal County Council website.