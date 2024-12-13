Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Madden & Finucane Solicitors secure maximum award for historical abuse victim

Madden & Finucane Solicitors, has secured the maximum £80,000 award for a client from the Historical Institutional Abuse Redress Board.

The client suffered one of the most severe cases of abuse heard to date by the board, which is responsible for compensating victims of abuse in Northern Ireland’s residential institutions between 1922 and 1995.

In addition to this significant award, another client of the firm was awarded £35,000 this week.

Statement in full:

Madden & Finucane Solicitors represent victims of abuse before the Historical Institutional Abuse Redress Board which was established on 31st March 2020.

The Redress Board is responsible for receiving and processing applications for compensation from those who experienced abuse in residential institutions in Northern Ireland between 1922 and 1995.

Our client, who suffered one of the most severe cases, obtained the maximum award available of £80,000.

Claire Loughran of Madden & Finucane said:

“This compensation is an acknowledgment of the abuse suffered by our client while in a State Institution and the impact that this abuse has had on their life since.”

“The Panel noted this is one of the most severe cases which it has come across in relation to
impact.”

“This is the second compensation award being granted by the Board for our clients this week,
with another client being awarded £35,000 in compensation.”

ENDS

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gritter
News, Top Stories

All roads on DCC’s winter programme to be gritted tonight

13 December 2024
emotional support mental health men abuse
Top Stories, News

Madden & Finucane Solicitors secure maximum award for historical abuse victim

13 December 2024
Lake with_Duck
Top Stories, News

Uisce Éireann and NI Water join forces to improve water quality in Donegal

13 December 2024
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
Top Stories, News

Inpatient waiting lists up and outpatient lists down at LUH

13 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Gritter
News, Top Stories

All roads on DCC’s winter programme to be gritted tonight

13 December 2024
emotional support mental health men abuse
Top Stories, News

Madden & Finucane Solicitors secure maximum award for historical abuse victim

13 December 2024
Lake with_Duck
Top Stories, News

Uisce Éireann and NI Water join forces to improve water quality in Donegal

13 December 2024
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
Top Stories, News

Inpatient waiting lists up and outpatient lists down at LUH

13 December 2024
Screenshot 2024-12-13 130241
Audio, News, Top Stories

Brave Donegal woman waives anonymity to expose abuser

13 December 2024
templemore garda college
Audio, News, Top Stories

Four Garda graduates to be stationed in Donegal

13 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube