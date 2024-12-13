Madden & Finucane Solicitors secure maximum award for historical abuse victim

Madden & Finucane Solicitors, has secured the maximum £80,000 award for a client from the Historical Institutional Abuse Redress Board.

The client suffered one of the most severe cases of abuse heard to date by the board, which is responsible for compensating victims of abuse in Northern Ireland’s residential institutions between 1922 and 1995.

In addition to this significant award, another client of the firm was awarded £35,000 this week.

Madden & Finucane Solicitors represent victims of abuse before the Historical Institutional Abuse Redress Board which was established on 31st March 2020.

The Redress Board is responsible for receiving and processing applications for compensation from those who experienced abuse in residential institutions in Northern Ireland between 1922 and 1995.

Our client, who suffered one of the most severe cases, obtained the maximum award available of £80,000.

Claire Loughran of Madden & Finucane said:

“This compensation is an acknowledgment of the abuse suffered by our client while in a State Institution and the impact that this abuse has had on their life since.”

“The Panel noted this is one of the most severe cases which it has come across in relation to

impact.”

“This is the second compensation award being granted by the Board for our clients this week,

with another client being awarded £35,000 in compensation.”

