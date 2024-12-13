Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New third tier League of Ireland proposals could have appeal in Donegal

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) is looking to recruit 20 teams for a proposed new National League would effectively be a third tier in Irish soccer, below the LOI Premier and First Divisions. It will be integrated into the existing football pyramid in Ireland, offering a clear route for promotion and relegation to and from the League of Ireland. 

The FAI aims to recruit 20 clubs in total for the new League, split into North and South divisions. The teams will play against other teams in their respective divisions first to qualify for playoffs, where top teams from North and South will compete for a chance to be promoted to the LOI Men’s First Division. Conversely, teams from the LOI Men’s First Division may face relegation to the National League.

Expressions of interest are now being sought and it will be no surprise if the likes of Cockhill Celtic are interested in this new structure and a number of other Donegal clubs are expected to discuss the proposals.

How It Works – The FAI is set to launch the League in preparation for a shorter season in 2026 for alignment with the 2027 League of Ireland calendar. Clubs must express their interest by the 21st February 2025 to be considered for the League. The FAI will then review applications and meet with potential teams to share more information and answer any questions the club may have. The League will act as an independent yet interlinked entity that provides a robust platform for clubs to progress their ambition, as well as an opportunity to be promoted and recognised on a national stage.

FAI Chief Football Officer Marc Canham said: “This is the first stage of the creation of a new FAI National League and is an exciting moment for Irish football as we progress another of our 11 key actions aligned with our Football Pathways Plan. The new FAI National League provides a clear pathway and progression from the Amateur game to the League of Ireland and we look forward to working with all stakeholders to develop our Irish football pyramid now and in the future.”

 

Maria Walsh
Audio, News, Top Stories

Midlands NW MEP calls for EU crackdown on deepfakes

13 December 2024
Bunbeg Bridge 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Renewed calls for footbridge in Bunbeg after near miss

13 December 2024
Photo of Kyran Durnin
Top Stories, News

Man continues to be questioned in connection with disappearance and murder of Kyran Durnin

13 December 2024
Ivana Bacik 1
Top Stories, News

Labour TDs to meet later to discuss whether to continue with coalition formation talks

13 December 2024
