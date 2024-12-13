Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Michael White of the Green Party, Mary Harte and Cll Tomas Sean Devine – topics include government formation, Mr / Ms in schools, commercial and property tax and much more:

In this hour we talk to Sally Duddy. Sally was the victim of abuse when she was 8 years old and has gone public following the conviction of her abuser. She waived anonymity so her abuser could be named and to offer encouragement to other women:

It’s That’s Entertainment with Fionnuala and, the award winning, Michael!!: