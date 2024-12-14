Investigations continuing into Moville fire

Investigations are continuing today following a fire in Moville yesterday.

The blaze broke out at the derelict Old Mill building before five o’clock, and fire brigades from Moville, Letterkenny and Canrdonagh attended the scene in minutes.

Gardaí say they are currently at the scene and, when the site is made safe, an examination will be conducted.

Cllr Martin Farren confirmed nobody was injured but asbestos in the building is a cause for concern.

He says it was lucky that the fire did not reach a nearby petrol station and shop.