PSNI raid in Derry targets INLA-linked crime

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force carried out a raid in Derry yesterday, seizing several items.

It was part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminal activity linked to the INLA.

During the search in Galliagh yesterday police seized a suspected imitation firearm, paramilitary-related paraphernalia, a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B

controlled drugs and several mobile devices. These have been taken away for examination.

Detective Inspector Pyper stated that the raid demonstrated the PCTF’s commitment to tackling all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries.

They added that the ongoing effort aims to rid communities of the harm and coercive control caused by these groups. The detective inspector thanked the local community for their continued support and assured them that the police would continue to act on any information provided.