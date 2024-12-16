Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly win RTE Sport Team of the Year Award

London-based Katie-George Dunlevy, whose father hails from Mountcharles, and Linda Kelly (Wexford) were the winners of the RTÉ Sport Team of the Year award at last night’s ceremony. (Photo: RTE Twitter).

The Paralympic team took home gold and silver medals in road cycling at this year’s Paris 2024 Games and are double World champions.

Meanwhile, rower Paul O’Donovan was named as the overall RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year.

This year he became the first Irish Olympian to win medals at three consecutive games, winning Olympic Gold at the double sculls in Paris and also gold at the World Rowing Championships single sculls.

Willie Mullins was named as the RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year as he became the first champion trainer on both sides of the Irish Sea since Vincent O’Brien in 1954.

Top Stories

Artic Lorry
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal haulage firm says driver rules relaxed too late

16 December 2024
ocean sea
Top Stories, News

Ferry ticket holders encouraged to book alternative routes

16 December 2024
CMK 06022019 Irish Water works, Mccurtain street cork, Cork City. Picture Clare Keogh
Top Stories, News

Major leak fixed in South West Donegal saving 600,000 litres daily

16 December 2024
daithi harvey
Top Stories, News

25 year old man missing from Letterkenny

16 December 2024
