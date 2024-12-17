Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Fixtures Released: Derry City start at Champions Shelbourne / Finn Harps open at Kerry

Photo Stephen Doherty.

The fixtures for the 2025 League of Ireland season have been revealed with defending Premier Division Champions Shelbourne welcoming Derry City to Tolka Park on the opening day, Friday 14th February, as the two sides meet again after last year’s final day title decider.

Derry’s first home game of the season will be against Bohemians while the first north west derby of the year against Sligo Rovers will be on Saturday 15th March at the Showgrounds.

With the Men’s season beginning on Valentine’s Day, newly promoted Cork City will host Galway United in Turner’s Cross after their SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division winning campaign in 2024.

Ciarán Kilduff will meet his old Club in his first fixture in charge of Dundalk, when they welcome Athlone Town to Oriel Park to begin life in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division.

Finn Harps start their campaign in the second tier away to Kerry before a first home game of the season on Friday 21st February against Dundalk.

Click here to view the First Division fixtures

Click here to view the Premier Division fixtures

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Clár sa Charr Web Graphics (2)
Top Stories, News

Lions Club Auction and Dunnes Stores Food Appeal Raises €20,000 worth of Vital Donations for Local Food Banks

17 December 2024
Gartan Technologies
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegeal-based Gartan Technologies acquired by Totalmobile

17 December 2024
psni do not cross
Top Stories, News

Masked men attempt to steal van in Derry

17 December 2024
burglary
Top Stories, News

Man arrested in Derry following burglary

17 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Clár sa Charr Web Graphics (2)
Top Stories, News

Lions Club Auction and Dunnes Stores Food Appeal Raises €20,000 worth of Vital Donations for Local Food Banks

17 December 2024
Gartan Technologies
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegeal-based Gartan Technologies acquired by Totalmobile

17 December 2024
psni do not cross
Top Stories, News

Masked men attempt to steal van in Derry

17 December 2024
burglary
Top Stories, News

Man arrested in Derry following burglary

17 December 2024
Nurse
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hospitals already experiencing pre-Christmas surge – INMO

17 December 2024
jeffrey donaldson dup
News

Judge says application to dismiss charges facing Jeffrey Donaldson’s wife will not delay trial

17 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube