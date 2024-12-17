Fixtures Released: Derry City start at Champions Shelbourne / Finn Harps open at Kerry

The fixtures for the 2025 League of Ireland season have been revealed with defending Premier Division Champions Shelbourne welcoming Derry City to Tolka Park on the opening day, Friday 14th February, as the two sides meet again after last year’s final day title decider.

Derry’s first home game of the season will be against Bohemians while the first north west derby of the year against Sligo Rovers will be on Saturday 15th March at the Showgrounds.

With the Men’s season beginning on Valentine’s Day, newly promoted Cork City will host Galway United in Turner’s Cross after their SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division winning campaign in 2024.

Ciarán Kilduff will meet his old Club in his first fixture in charge of Dundalk, when they welcome Athlone Town to Oriel Park to begin life in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division.

Finn Harps start their campaign in the second tier away to Kerry before a first home game of the season on Friday 21st February against Dundalk.

Click here to view the First Division fixtures

Click here to view the Premier Division fixtures