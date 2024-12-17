Ulster University Magee Taskforce presents action plan to Economy Minister

The Magee Taskforce has delivered its report and action plan for the expansion of Ulster University’s Magee campus to 10,000 students.

The Taskforce was established by the Economy Minister Conor Murphy in March to develop a plan which would deliver on the New Decade New Approach agreement reached between the British and Irish Governments and local parties in 2020.

The report includes:

• a summary analysis of the economic impact of developing the campus to 10,000 students;

• a plan for how this can happen as well as specific plans for new teaching facilities and confirmation of the range of subjects that will be delivered onsite;

• proposals for widening participation to embed the new facility among the people of the City and estimates of how much this will cost;

• proposals for integrating the Action Plan with wider City developments including the accelerated development of a Destination City, Destination Campus agenda; and

• a model of governance that the Taskforce proposes should operate to oversee delivery and to negotiate a path through any obstacles that might arise.

The Taskforce say its plan requires an investment from the Executive, including £291million for new developments, property purchases and refurbished buildings and public realm.

The choice has been made to provide more student places so more students can study at home, and at an expanding Magee campus.

A full link to the report can be found HERE.