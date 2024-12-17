Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Ulster University Magee Taskforce presents action plan to Economy Minister

The Magee Taskforce has delivered its report and action plan for the expansion of Ulster University’s Magee campus to 10,000 students.

The Taskforce was established by the Economy Minister Conor Murphy in March to develop a plan which would deliver on the New Decade New Approach agreement reached between the British and Irish Governments and local parties in 2020.

The report includes:

• a summary analysis of the economic impact of developing the campus to 10,000 students;

• a plan for how this can happen as well as specific plans for new teaching facilities and confirmation of the range of subjects that will be delivered onsite;

• proposals for widening participation to embed the new facility among the people of the City and estimates of how much this will cost;

• proposals for integrating the Action Plan with wider City developments including the accelerated development of a Destination City, Destination Campus agenda; and

• a model of governance that the Taskforce proposes should operate to oversee delivery and to negotiate a path through any obstacles that might arise.

The Taskforce say its plan requires an investment from the Executive, including £291million for new developments, property purchases and refurbished buildings and public realm.

The choice has been made to provide more student places so more students can study at home, and at an expanding Magee campus.

A full link to the report can be found HERE.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Denise and Jack Donaghy happy to meet Santa Claus at the event in Letterkenny University Hospital.
Top Stories, News

Bear Run 74 brings holiday magic to Letterkenny University Hospital’s Paediatric Ward

17 December 2024
fire
Top Stories, News

Fire damages vacant premises near Portsalon

17 December 2024
russian flag
Audio, News, Top Stories

Russian General killed by bomb hidden in e-scooter

17 December 2024
TV
Top Stories, News

Growing demand for Irish language content on TV

17 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Denise and Jack Donaghy happy to meet Santa Claus at the event in Letterkenny University Hospital.
Top Stories, News

Bear Run 74 brings holiday magic to Letterkenny University Hospital’s Paediatric Ward

17 December 2024
fire
Top Stories, News

Fire damages vacant premises near Portsalon

17 December 2024
russian flag
Audio, News, Top Stories

Russian General killed by bomb hidden in e-scooter

17 December 2024
TV
Top Stories, News

Growing demand for Irish language content on TV

17 December 2024
schoolbag back to school
Audio, News, Top Stories

Teachers in NI back strike action in pay dispute

17 December 2024
leinster house
Top Stories, News

Ceann Comhairle talks in full swing ahead of tomorrow’s vote

17 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube