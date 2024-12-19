Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Former Letterkenny resident pleads guilty to harrassment of Sunday World journalists

A man who was previosuly convicted of raping a student in Donegal has pleaded guilty to the harrassment of three Sunday World journalists.

52 year old Mark McAnaw of no fixed abode and previously Letterkenny appeared at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court yesterday.

He has pleaded guilty to the harassment of Nicola Tallant, Amanda Brunker and Deirdre Reynolds on various dates in August 2023.

Judge Martin Nolan ordered the preparation of victim impact statements.

McAnaw was remanded in continuing custody for sentence on March 7th 2025.

The 52 year old has a number of previous convictions and was jailed for nine years for raping a foreign student in Donegal in October 2010.

He also has a 1989 conviction for kidnapping and convictions for assaults causing actual bodily harm from a Derry court in 2011.

McAnaw was also jailed for an attack on a woman in her home days after they had gone on a date in April 2018. He was armed with a large kitchen knife when he forced his way into the woman’s home.

