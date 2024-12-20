Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Two arrested for drink and drug driving

Gardaí are again urging the public to remain sober when behind the wheel this Christmas.

On Wednesday night two drivers were arrested after failing sobriety tests.

Gardaí from Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving following a road traffic collision on Wednesday night in the Letterkenny area.

The driver then tested almost 5 times over the legal limit back at the station.

The vehicle had no insurance, tax or NCT and it was seized.

A court trip is to follow.

Meanwhile, The Roads Policing Unit in Letterkenny also arrested a driver last night in the Stranorlar area on suspicion of drug driving after they had tested positive for cannabis.

This learner driver was unaccompanied and their vehicle was seized under the Clancy amendment.

Gardaí are now calling on the public to be responsible road users this festive season and to not take risks.

Michael D Higgins 2
Top Stories, Audio, News

President Michael D Higgins issues final presidential Christmas message

20 December 2024
Fire service
Top Stories, News

No injuries reported from Drumkeen bus fire

20 December 2024
wind windy warning weather (1)
Top Stories, News

Wind warning issued for weekend

20 December 2024
1527338103085.jpg--warning__24_hour_speed_checks_across_kildare_tomorrow_for_national_slow_down_day
Top Stories, News

National Slow Down Day takes place today

20 December 2024
Advertisement

