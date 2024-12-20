Two arrested for drink and drug driving

Gardaí are again urging the public to remain sober when behind the wheel this Christmas.

On Wednesday night two drivers were arrested after failing sobriety tests.

Gardaí from Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving following a road traffic collision on Wednesday night in the Letterkenny area.

The driver then tested almost 5 times over the legal limit back at the station.

The vehicle had no insurance, tax or NCT and it was seized.

A court trip is to follow.

Meanwhile, The Roads Policing Unit in Letterkenny also arrested a driver last night in the Stranorlar area on suspicion of drug driving after they had tested positive for cannabis.

This learner driver was unaccompanied and their vehicle was seized under the Clancy amendment.

Gardaí are now calling on the public to be responsible road users this festive season and to not take risks.