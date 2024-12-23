Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Locals fear they’ll be without water this Christmas in Bomany

There are concerns that residents in Bomany and the surrounding areas will be without water this Christmas.

It comes as a new pump was installed last week to see improved water pressure and fewer outages.

The area has been a hotspot for losing water supply.

A woman who lived in the area says it has been a long four years for the people in the area.

Geraldine told Highland Radio news that at one point in the summer, they had been without water for 29 consecutive days:

Meanwhile, Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly says he understands the fears of those living in the area.

Cllr Kelly has long campaigned for an upgrade in the water infrastructure.

He says he has been assured by Uisce Eireann this is a teething issue, which was to be expected, and teams are on the ground to see the problem fixed.

Cllr Kelly added that there are still more upgrades that need to be carried out to resolve the problem in the long term:

Top Stories

Uisce Eireann
Audio, News, Top Stories

Boil Water Notice lifted in Glenties

23 December 2024
Police 1
Top Stories, News

Man left in critical condition following Omagh crash

23 December 2024
melvin
News, Top Stories

Upgrade works begin at Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane

23 December 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 December 2024
