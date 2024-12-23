Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Schedule

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, December 23rd

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, December 23rd:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, December 23rd

23 December 2024
Brian Thompson
Top Stories, News

Man accused of shooting dead CEO of Optum pleads not guilty

23 December 2024
post letter
Audio, News, Top Stories

Today last chance to send cards and letters in time for Christmas

23 December 2024
Uisce Eireann
Audio, News, Top Stories

Boil Water Notice lifted in Glenties

23 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, December 23rd

23 December 2024
Brian Thompson
Top Stories, News

Man accused of shooting dead CEO of Optum pleads not guilty

23 December 2024
post letter
Audio, News, Top Stories

Today last chance to send cards and letters in time for Christmas

23 December 2024
Uisce Eireann
Audio, News, Top Stories

Boil Water Notice lifted in Glenties

23 December 2024
Police 1
Top Stories, News

Man left in critical condition following Omagh crash

23 December 2024
melvin
News, Top Stories

Upgrade works begin at Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane

23 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube