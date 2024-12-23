Man accused of shooting dead CEO of Optum pleads not guilty

In the US, the suspect accused of fatally shooting the CEO of Letterkenny-based Optum has pleaded not guilty to 11 murder and terror charges.

Authorities say Luigi Mangione shot Brian Thompson as he was walking to an investor conference in New York on the morning of 4th December.

The 26-year-old was formally charged last week by the Manhattan district attorney with multiple counts of murder, including murder as an act of terrorism.

If convicted of all counts, he would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.