A man has been left in critical condition following a crash in Omagh yesterday evening.

Police attended the scene of the collision involving a van and a car shortly before 8:40pm.

Both drivers were taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver of the van is in critical condition.

The road was closed for a number of hours but is now re-opened.

Police have made an appeal for information, CCTV and dashcam footage as they progress their investigation.