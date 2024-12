Police in Derry are continuing to conduct high visibility patrolling in the city centre over the festive period.

They say it is in an effort to provide reassurance to the public out enjoying themselves.

People are being urged to call Police on 101 with any concerns or if they need to report a crime.

It comes as a man was assaulted with a screwdriver at a property in Cantebury Park on Saturday, after which a man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.