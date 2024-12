The Stradowen Drive Greenway Project in Derry is now officially open to the public, connecting the Strathfoyle Greenway to the Maydown Greenway.

The 375-metre-long path was developed by Derry City and Strabane District Council in partnership with funding from the UK Government.

Mayor of the council, Cllr Lillian Seenoi Barr says the project is the missing piece of the active travel puzzle and will be a welcome addition to the Waterside Half Marathon route this coming year.