B&Q to takeover Letterkenny Homebase store

B&Q has announced that it is to buy three Homebase stores in Ireland, including the Letterkenny store.

The company has reached agreements to acquire three leasehold stores, currently trading as Homebase, in the Republic of Ireland for a total purchase price of £3.2m.

The three Homebase leasehold stores being purchased by B&Q Ireland Limited are in Letterkenny, Navan and Waterford.

The agreement for the stores is subject to landlord and customary regulatory approvals.

The complete takeover is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

In a statement, B&Q has confirmed that following a period of consultation, employees at the three stores, will become employees of B&Q.

Graham Bell, CEO, B&Q, says they look forward to swiftly concluding the purchase and converting the stores to the B&Q brand.