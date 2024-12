A Midlands Northwest MEP has told the European Parliament that efforts must be made to ensure that cash is still viable.

MEP Ciaran Mullooly highlighted results from a 2022 European Central Bank survey which noted that 59% of consumers used cash at the point of sale and 60% of respondents expressed a clear preference for maintaining both cash and cashless payment options.

Mr Mullooly also pointed out the practical qualities that are unique to cash: