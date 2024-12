Lawyers for the suspect in the shooting dead of the Optum CEO, say he’s become a political pawn – whose being treated like a ‘human ping-pong ball.’

26-year-old Luigi Mangione has pleaded not guilty to 11 terror and murder charges, with a state and national prosecution to run parallel.

Businessman Brian Thompson, known to frequent the Letterkenny branch, was killed in New York earlier this month.

Attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo, represented the defendant in court yesterday: