LUH welcomes publication of National Inpatient Experience Survey

Letterkenny University Hospital has welcomed the publication of the National Inpatient Experience Survey 2024.

79% of participants said they had a ‘good’ to ‘very good’ overall experience.

Patients said they were always given enough privacy at Letterkenny University Hospital when being examined or treated, they always felt treated with respect and dignity; and felt confident in the safety of their treatment and care.

The areas identified as needing improvement included; patients who wanted to give feedback or make a complaint but did not know how or where to do so.

Welcoming the findings, Sean Murphy, Hospital Manager says they provide an important insight into patients’ perspectives and has helped change and improve hospital care since 2017 when the first survey was carried out.

As part of the hospital’s improvement plan, systems are being put in place in the hospital to collect service user feedback in the form of an anonymnous questionnaire which will be analysed on a montly basis.

