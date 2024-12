Investigations are continuing in Derry after a man was injured during a weekend assault.

Between 11pm on Friday night and 1:30am on Saturday, the man was attacked in the Guildhall Square area.

He sustained a facial injury and a laceration to the back of his head.

Police say enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.

They are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the assault to contact them on 101.