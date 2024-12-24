Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Schedule

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Power restored to the vast majority of homes and businesses in Milford

A major power cut in Milford has been largely resolved.

At its height this morning, there were over 2,400 homes businesses and farms affected.

Now, ESB Networks says that’s been reduced to 178, with a revised estimated restoration time of 12.45.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Moville
Audio, News, Top Stories

Committee formed to progress Moville regeneration strategy and action plan

24 December 2024
Screenshot 2024-12-24 095632
Top Stories, News

Power restored to the vast majority of homes and businesses in Milford

24 December 2024
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
Audio, News, Top Stories

Water outage notice for Muff today

24 December 2024
esb van
Top Stories, News

Over 2,400 lose power in Milford

24 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Moville
Audio, News, Top Stories

Committee formed to progress Moville regeneration strategy and action plan

24 December 2024
Screenshot 2024-12-24 095632
Top Stories, News

Power restored to the vast majority of homes and businesses in Milford

24 December 2024
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
Audio, News, Top Stories

Water outage notice for Muff today

24 December 2024
esb van
Top Stories, News

Over 2,400 lose power in Milford

24 December 2024
Brian Thompson
Top Stories, News

Lawyers of suspected Optum CEO murderer says he’s become a political pawn

24 December 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Lorry driver killed in Beragh crash

24 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube