A number of homes in the Tullygay and Bomany area of Letterkenny were again without water today, with Uisce Eireann saying work to resolve a resaervoir issue is now complete, and supply ahould start to return to affected areas.

Anne Marie, one of those affected, says there have been intermittent issues over the past number of weeks, but this week is particularly difficult because of the additional pressures of Christmas………..