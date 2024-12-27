Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters – EP 224: Seabound Engineering making waves

In the last programme in the Business Matters series for 2024, Chris Ashmore takes a look at a rapidly expanding and highly successful Inishowen based marine engineering company, Seabound Engineering.

The company specialises in the building of aluminium vessels and its order book is full for the next three years. With quite a few projects in the pipeline and new markets clearly identified, these are exciting and positive times for the company and all involved.

Recently it won a major contract to construct an advanced 25 metre mussel harvester for one of the largest mussel farming companies in the UK, beating stiff competition from abroad to land the order. And it continues to diversify and seek new business opportunities.

Although only founded in 2020, it is certainly making a name for itself and earlier this month won the Best Established Business at the Donegal Enterprise Awards. Indeed, it will now go on to represent Donegal in the National Enterprise Final in 2025.

Inishowen Development Partnership Joint CEO Andrew Ward with Thomas Havlin Seabound Engineering Managing Director and Brenda Hegarty from Local Enterprise Office Donegal at the awards ceremony where the company won the won the title of Best Established Enterprise.

Chris paid a trip to their premises on the pier at Greencastle Harbour to speak with  Thomas Havlin Managing Director of Seabound Engineering to find out more about the business.

You can listen to the full interview here:

 

Top Stories

found
Top Stories, News

Missing Donegal man located

27 December 2024
niamh kennedy
Audio, News, Top Stories

Defective Blocks must be DCC’s priority in 2025 – Kennedy

27 December 2024
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters – EP 224: Seabound Engineering making waves

27 December 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Top Stories, News

Three people being questioned about Newtownards murder

27 December 2024
