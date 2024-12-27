Letterkenny Milford MD Mayor says 2025 presents challenges, but there’s also cause for optimism

The Mayor of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District says there’s a lot to be optimistic about heading in to 2025.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle acknowledges that housing remains a key issue, particularly in the context of addressing the Defective Concrete Crisis and delivering redress to affected homeowners.

However, he says progress with various regeneration plans and funding streams bode well for the future.

In particular, Cllr Mc Monagle says after a slight delay, the Alpha and Beta Innovation Centres at the site of the old ESB Headquarters between Pearse Road and Port Road will get back on track very shortly…………………

You can hear the full interview here –