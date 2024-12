Brendan Kilcoyne has been inducted into the St Eunan’s GAA Hall of Fame at the club’s dinner dance in the Mount Errigal Hotel on Saturday night, 28th of December.

After moving to Letterkenny from his native Sligo, he helped St Eunan’s to Senior Championship titles as a player and as a manager in 2007.

Kilcoyne is an analyst with Highland Radio and has been apart of the Donegal senior, U-20, and minor management over the last decade.