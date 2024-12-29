Finn Harps’ Noe Baba to Join Athlone Town

It was announced that Finn Harps player Noe Baba has signed for Athlone Town for the 2025 season.
The accomplished midfielder and defender has previously played for teams such as Macclesfield Town and Waterford.
He played with Finn Harps in 2024.
