It’s feared almost all the 181 people on board a plane have been killed after it skidded off a runway in South Korea.

The flight from Bangkok crashed on landing at Muan Airport – before hitting a wall and bursting into flames.

So far, just two people have been rescued from the wreckage.

There’ve been reports the landing gear of the Boeing 737 malfunctioned.

Aviation expert Neil Hansford explains what pilots would usually do in that scenario.