Much positivity in Inishowen but fighting to secure funding needed – Cathaoirleach of Inishowen MD

The Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District says looking towards 2025, there is a lot of positivity for the area but a lot of fighting needed to get a number of projects over the line.

Plans for a shorefront project for Buncrana have been in motion for a number of years now with progress expected to be made next year.

While, after much disappointment, efforts will also continue to secure funding for Buncrana Leisure Centre and other much sought-after projects including for Fort Dunree and Malin Head.

Councillor Jack Murray says the need for redress for defective concrete block homeowners will also be high on his agenda in the coming months:

Top Stories

Conor Murphy
Audio, News, Top Stories

NI Economy Minister to contest Seanad election

30 December 2024
irish-water-workers (1)
Top Stories, News

Repairs to burst water main continuing in Falcarragh

30 December 2024
MEP Ciaran Mullooly - call to empower Credit Unions for Communities
Audio, News, Top Stories

Midlands NW MEP welcomes proposed changes to Credit Union lending rules

30 December 2024
Leaving Cert
Audio, News, Top Stories

Better communication needed on Leaving Cert changes – ISSU Donegal Regional Officer

30 December 2024
