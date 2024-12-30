Much positivity in Inishowen but fighting to secure funding needed – Cathaoirleach of Inishowen MD

The Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District says looking towards 2025, there is a lot of positivity for the area but a lot of fighting needed to get a number of projects over the line.

Plans for a shorefront project for Buncrana have been in motion for a number of years now with progress expected to be made next year.

While, after much disappointment, efforts will also continue to secure funding for Buncrana Leisure Centre and other much sought-after projects including for Fort Dunree and Malin Head.

Councillor Jack Murray says the need for redress for defective concrete block homeowners will also be high on his agenda in the coming months: