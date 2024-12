Gardaí are investigating an incident of dangerous driving that happened on Main Street, Falcarragh, late on Christmas Eve and into the early hours of Christmas Day.

A number of vehicles were involved.

Those who were driving in the area from 11:30 pm until 00:30 am with a dashcam are asked to make the footage available to gardaí or those with any relevant information are asked to contact Milford Garda Station.