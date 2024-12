2024 has been a challenging year for the Glenties MD regarding housing, but hope lies ahead.

That’s the thoughts of Cathoirleath Cllr John Sheamais O’Fearraigh.

He says housing projects to tackle the lengthy waiting lists for social homes are coming in 2025.

However, there are larger issues at play in the area, something Cllr O’Fearraigh says the elected members are showing a united front on: