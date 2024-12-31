Rain and wind warning remain in place for Donegal this morning



Five counties are under Status Yellow weather warnings this morning.

Donegal is under a rain alert until 11am, while Cork and Kerry will be affected by a similar warning until tomorrow morning at 6am.

A wind advisory is also in place in Donegal, Mayo and Galway until 11am today.

Possible risks for both warnings include localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions, fallen branches or trees, and debris on the road.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather, says this week’s cold conditions could stick around for a while: