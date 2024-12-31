Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Schedule

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Rain and wind warning remain in place for Donegal this morning


Five counties are under Status Yellow weather warnings this morning.

Donegal is under a rain alert until 11am, while Cork and Kerry will be affected by a similar warning until tomorrow morning at 6am.

A wind advisory is also in place in Donegal, Mayo and Galway until 11am today.

Possible risks for both warnings include localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions, fallen branches or trees, and debris on the road.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather, says this week’s cold conditions could stick around for a while:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Department of Foreign Affairs
Top Stories, News

Irish abroad need more consular support for third year running

31 December 2024
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
Top Stories, Audio, News

Rain and wind warning remain in place for Donegal this morning

31 December 2024
house housing home
Audio, News, Top Stories

Housing to be a key focus for Glenties Municipal District in 2025

31 December 2024
Screenshot 2024-12-27 172657
Top Stories, News

DCC will spend almost €417,865,000 on Capital projects in 2025

31 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Department of Foreign Affairs
Top Stories, News

Irish abroad need more consular support for third year running

31 December 2024
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
Top Stories, Audio, News

Rain and wind warning remain in place for Donegal this morning

31 December 2024
house housing home
Audio, News, Top Stories

Housing to be a key focus for Glenties Municipal District in 2025

31 December 2024
Screenshot 2024-12-27 172657
Top Stories, News

DCC will spend almost €417,865,000 on Capital projects in 2025

31 December 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, December 30th

30 December 2024
Conor Murphy
Audio, News, Top Stories

NI Economy Minister to contest Seanad election

30 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube