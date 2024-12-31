Some houses in west Donegal without water since Sunday

A number of houses have been without water since Sunday on the outskirts of Falcarragh, it’s hoped the problem will be fixed by 4:30 pm.

Cllr Michael McClafferty says he was told over the phone by an Uisce Eireann representative that the issue could persist for weeks.

The outage is said to be caused by a burst.

Cllr McClafferty, however, is now saying enough is enough and that the water utility needs to meet with county councillors on an MD level to see to ongoing issues that can be seen right across the county:

Response from Uisce Eireann:

Uisce Éireann is working to restore water supply as quickly as possible to impacted customers in Carrowcannon, Falcarragh and surrounding areas following a burst to a water main.

Dedicated water services crews are onsite working on repairs and every effort is being made to reduce the impact on homes and businesses and restore normal water supply as quickly as possible. Works are progressing and expected to be completed by 4.30pm this afternoon, 31 December.

Typically, it takes two to three hours following restoration time for water to refill the networks and normal supply to be fully restored. However, it may take longer for normal supply to be restored to customers on higher ground or at the end of the network.

Uisce Éireann understands the inconvenience when an unplanned outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers.

Uisce Éireann’s customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries. For further updates, visit the service and supply section of www.water.ie

Uisce Éireann has launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at the text alerts page.