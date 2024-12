The World Health Organisation is paying tribute to the lives lost to Covid-19, on the fifth anniversary of the outbreak of the virus.

On this day in 2019, the W-H-O was notified of a number of cases of ‘viral pneumonia’ in Wuhan, China.

Emergency systems were activated the next day, while the first set of guidance was published by January 12th, 2020.

W-H-O Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, says we are better prepared for the next pandemic: