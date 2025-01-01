Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Gardaí urge road users to make road safety a priority in 2025

Gardai Scam Warning, Highland Radio, News, Letterkenny, Donegal

Gardaí in Donegal have appealed to drivers to make road safety the focus of their New Year resolutions.

Last year 179 people died of Irish roads, 18 of those in Donegal.

Slow down and belt up are two of the resolutions Gardaí are asking the drivers in Donegal to undertake in a bid to reduce road deaths this year.

Motorists are also asked to not get behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol or drugs, to not use or hold a phone while driving and to ensure their vehicles are of a roadworthy condition before setting off on a journey.

The appeal also extends to cyclists and pedestrians.

They are being told to ensure they are visible to drivers when on the road.

Gardaí concluded by urging everyone to ensure road safety a top priority for 2025 to save lives.

