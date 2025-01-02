Budget changes come into effect

Some changes announced in Budget 2025 have now come into effect.

The cut-off limit for the standard rate of income tax was increased yesterday by €2,000.

Social Welfare rates have risen by €12 a week, while the cost of fuel went up by 2 cent a litre.

Minimum wage increased by 80 cent to €13.50 an hour – while the USC was cut from 4% to 3%.

While welcoming some of the changes, Michelle Murphy, Research and Policy Analyst with Social Justice Ireland, says the important one-off household payments will end in April: