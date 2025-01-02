Business Matters – EP 225: Grove Dairy Farm’s new Barista Milk is coming to a coffee near you

In this week’s programme, the first of 2025, Chris Ashmore finds out more about a new barista milk product that is set to hit the shelves this month.

Grove Dairy in Casltederg in Tyrone is a family-run business established by Jack and Hazel Mitchell, who began processing and bottling milk on their farm in 1978. Today, the business is still operated by the family, with John, his mother, father, and sister playing crucial roles in daily operations.

Their new Barista Milk – crafted specially for coffee lovers – is available in two creamy options, 2.2% fat for a light, velvety texture and 4.8% fat for a rich, indulgent experience. Using their non-homogenised milk retains its natural goodness, allowing cream to rise to the top. Expertly designed to steam, froth, and blend beautifully, it elevates every cup with farm-fresh quality.

The company prides itself on producing high-quality milk with exceptional flavour, controlling the entire process from cow to bottle to ensure maximum freshness. Their entire herd is fully pedigree, with each cow named and contributing to the production of nutritious milk. They prioritize the happiness and well-being of their cows, believing that content cows yield the best milk.

Chris has been speaking with John Mitchell to find out more about the farm, the dairy and the idea behind Barista Milk, and in the second part of the programme gets the thoughts of professional barista Joanne Nicholls, who runs Schon Coffee, a mobile coffee trailer outlet in Omagh, and who is very enthusiastic about the new product and its potential.

You can listen here: