Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Muff residents left distressed and terrified over dangerous driving incident

Residents in Muff have been left distressed and terrified after a dangerous driving incident in the village on New Year’s Eve involving around 20 cars.

Local residents were woken by the motorists performing donuts and diffing in the Warren View area during what is understood to have been an organised meet up.

An investigation has been launched by Gardai.

There were other similar incidents reported in Bridgend and Falcarragh over the Christmas period.

Councillor Terry Crossan says the situation could have been a lot more serious:

 

